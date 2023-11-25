Volunteer sews up the holiday season

This year, the ballet’s production will feature new costumes for the Arabian and Spanish dancers, and a new snow scene that has had Eshun honing her recycling skills.

“Being a nonprofit, we rely heavily on community donations for costumes and props,” said Eshun. “The junk jewelry someone is throwing away can be used to embellish costumes. During a production of ‘Cinderella,’ a broken necklace gave me the pieces to put in a stepsister’s hair. I’ve found that using a sleeve from one outfit on another can make it look totally different.”

Eshun has been part of the ballet’s volunteer crew since moving from New York to Powder Springs 20 years ago when her daughter was 5.

“She danced with the ballet for years, but she’s 21 now and has moved on,” she said. “But I stayed. I love that I can be creative and utilize my natural talents here.”

During the day, Eshun is a power company administrator, but after hours and on many weekends, she’s at the ballet studio working on costumes. And sometimes she takes projects home.

“I spend at least 20 hours a week or more,” the volunteer noted. “Almost every day leading up to a show, I’m touching a project in some way. A lot of it is sewing, by hand or by machine, but sometimes it’s crafting something together, like a hat for a new Harlequin costume.”

Before a show, Eshun helps pack costumes and props, then unpacks them at Marietta’s Jennie T. Anderson Theatre where, once the curtain goes up, “I live backstage.” After the run, everything is packed up and moved out.

“It just never stops,” Eshun said. “But I love it.”

Information about The Georgia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is online at georgiaballet.org.

