Summer jobs give students career training

“Many of them use it as a discovery,” said Mercer. “We had a student who discovered she really liked human resources and is going to study that at Kennesaw State. But we’ve also had feedback from others who told us they wanted to pursue something else – a good thing to know before they paid for a college degree or technical training. They really figured out where their skill sets lie.”

Tim May, Roytec’s training and safety manager, said the company jumped on board from the beginning and also offers apprenticeships throughout the school year.

“We do it so the kids can gain experience in an industry they can continue in, if that’s right for them,” he said. “They’re smart and driven, and they have a great work ethic that rubs off on our people in a positive way. And it engages our leaders, supervisors and managers in mentorship relationships that refuel them.”

The company’s interns go through “Roytec University” where they learn how to read prints and drawings, understand the manufacturing process and become familiar with production areas before they hit the floor to get hands-on experience that may go well beyond the job description, said Axelsson.

“It was eye-opening to learn through doing,” she said. “It allowed me to take the first real steps in building my career and helped me learn so much about my dream job. But I also learned how to pay taxes.”

Information about the program is online at cherokeega.org/internship.

