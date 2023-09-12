Star Deli in Newnan gets failing health score

Star Deli in Newnan failed a routine health inspection with several repeat violations, including not protecting food and contact surfaces from contamination.

The inspector said chicken wings were in the sink, thawing without water running. Also, take-out boxes were stacked above the food prep surface with the food contact surface exposed.

The deli also had a repeat violation of items stored directly on the floor. Boxes of lemon juice were on the kitchen floor, and boxes of dressing were on the walk-in cooler floor.

There were no signed employee health policies, another repeat violation.

Mop buckets and equipment were stacked in the mop well area, making it inaccessible for dumping mop water. And the hand sinks were blocked by a bowl and a single-use glove.

Star Deli, 165 Temple Ave., scored 69/U. The restaurant previously had a score of 70/C. It will be re-inspected.