Christian City benefit is Feb. 11 in Fairburn

A benefit concert for Christian City Children’s Village will be 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at The Bedford School, 5665 Milam Road, Fairburn.
“Sweets and Serenades” will be performed by the Southern Crescent Chorale, featuring McIntosh High School Cantabile.
Sponsors are Stephen and Michelle Walker of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
Donations will be accepted.
Based in Union City, Christian City Children’s Village is a 35-acre, gated, private residential community, helping families and children in crisis work through their challenges.
Learn more at SouthernCrescentChorale.org or bit.ly/3HC589O.
