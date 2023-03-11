X
Score drops at Peking & Tokyo in Woodstock

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Peking & Tokyo Restaurant in Woodstock had a sharp drop in its inspection score due to food storage and temperature violations and improper handling.

Foods were uncovered in the refrigerator, walk-in cooler and kitchen. Also, raw chicken was over ready-to-eat cut vegetables, eggs and cooked foods in the walk-in cooler and the freezer.

Cold foods held with time and temperature control were at unsafe temperatures. And the sushi was not marked with a time of preparation. It must be discarded within 4 hours. Other foods prepared onsite were not date-marked for disposal.

Employees touched ready-to-eat foods with bare hands and drank from open cups. Paper towels were missing from the hand sinks.

The frozen chicken was being thawed at room temperature in the food prep sink.

Peking & Tokyo Restaurant, 200 Park Brooke Drive, Woodstock, scored 57/U on the routine inspection, dropping from 91/A earned in November.

The restaurant will not have a follow-up inspection.

Laura Berrios
