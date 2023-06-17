X

Old food, debris hurts score at Original House of Pancakes

Local News
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Original House of Pancakes in Stone Mountain failed a routine health inspection with food safety and cleanliness violations.

Some bread in the walk-in cooler had a green mold-like substance, and the sour cream and whipping cream expired more than a month ago. These were discarded.

The butter on the tabletop was at an unsafe temperature of 79 degrees. Diced tomato, cut spinach, sliced cheese and pooled eggs were all at unsafe temperatures in a cooler.

The oven’s and microwave’s food contact surfaces were unclean with food debris. In addition, the floors behind the grill and the back of the equipment were heavy with grease buildup, and the walk-in cooler was also unclean with food debris.

In addition, all gaskets were unclean with food debris and a black substance. And gnats were throughout the kitchen.

The Original House of Pancakes, 5099 Memorial Drive, scored 48/U, down from 82/B earned in November. It will be re-inspected.

Laura Berrios
