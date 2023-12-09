Weekly group rides bringing Roswell together

Biking enthusiasts in Roswell are working diligently to help create a safe and friendly environment for cyclists. The bike advocacy nonprofit Bike Roswell has been instrumental in helping the city become the first in Georgia to be officially designated as a Bicycle Friendly Community.

Volunteers schedule regular group rides every Wednesday evening beginning at Stout Brothers Roswell and Saturday mornings beginning at Roswell North Elementary School. Additional events are planned throughout the year.

Joining the weekly rides requires membership and completion of an online waiver. Membership is $30 for individuals and $45 for families. Information: www.bikeroswell.com.