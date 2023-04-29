X

Tickets on sale soon for Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Credit: Chattahoochee Nature Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

The Chattahoochee Nature Center and Northside Hospital will host the 24th Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at the CNC, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell. Tickets go on sale May 3 and are $25 for the public, $20 for CNC members and free to children ages 2 and under.

Experts will be on-site to educate you on the best ways to support all pollinators, including bees, moths, wasps and birds along with activities for all ages.

The Butterfly Festival is the grand opening for the center’s Butterfly Encounter, which remains open through Aug. 6. This large, enclosed greenhouse features hundreds of butterflies flying around the native plants they love to eat.

Information: www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/butterfly-festival/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
