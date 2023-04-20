X

Student creativity helps design new Wacky World playground

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

In March, students at Alpharetta Elementary School were invited to help design their dream playground for an update of the Wacky World community-built playground at Wills Park. The city has now released the new design which incorporates many of the students’ ideas into the base design concept.

The new playground design features climbing structures, swings, slides, improved accessibility, enhanced safety features, and inclusive play structures. The 18,000 square foot playground will also incorporate improved sightlines for parents and caretakers as children play.

According to the city’s website, “Project Manager Laura Sehn of Play by Design, the playground design firm handling the project, presented the new concept, which features a dragon tower, an obstacle course, a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, a pirate ship, a zipline and other amenities.”

“The kids have fantastic ideas,” Sehn said. “They thought of things not only for themselves, but they thought of things for younger kids and friends who have limited mobility so that they all can play together.”

The city is seeking donations and volunteers as they work toward making the new playground a reality in Spring 2024. Get involved at www.wackyworld.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
