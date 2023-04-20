Student creativity helps design new Wacky World playground

The new playground design features climbing structures, swings, slides, improved accessibility, enhanced safety features, and inclusive play structures. The 18,000 square foot playground will also incorporate improved sightlines for parents and caretakers as children play.

According to the city’s website, “Project Manager Laura Sehn of Play by Design, the playground design firm handling the project, presented the new concept, which features a dragon tower, an obstacle course, a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, a pirate ship, a zipline and other amenities.”