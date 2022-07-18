Star House in Roswell hiring tutors

The Roswell-based nonprofit STAR House Foundation Is seeking tutors for their after-school program for at-risk children throughout North Fulton.
According to their website, “3,500 kids live in poverty in North Fulton, despite being one of the most affluent areas in Georgia” and more than 9,000 students in their service area are not meeting third grade reading standards.
Bilingual tutors are needed. Become a tutor by emailing info@starhousefoundation.org or at https://www.starhousefoundation.org/careers/.
