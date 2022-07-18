ajc logo
Star House in Roswell hiring tutors

Roswell-based STAR House is seeking tutors for their 2022-2023 after-school programs. (Courtesy STAR House Foundation)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

The Roswell-based nonprofit STAR House Foundation Is seeking tutors for their after-school program for at-risk children throughout North Fulton.

According to their website, “3,500 kids live in poverty in North Fulton, despite being one of the most affluent areas in Georgia” and more than 9,000 students in their service area are not meeting third grade reading standards.

Bilingual tutors are needed. Become a tutor by emailing info@starhousefoundation.org or at https://www.starhousefoundation.org/careers/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
