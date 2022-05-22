ajc logo
Solidarity Sandy Springs seeks summer camp donations

Solidarity Sandy Springs is seeking donations to help send children to Camp Grace. (Courtesy Camp Grace)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

With a goal of sending 50 children to summer camp, Solidarity Sandy Springs is seeking donations. Contributions will help send children to Camp Grace, a branch of Vision Atlanta.

Camp Grace works to give the underserved youth of Georgia a memorable overnight camp experience.

According to Solidarity, a $100 donation will provide everything a child will need for camp including swimsuit, shoes, etc. A $150 gift will pay the camp fee and transportation for one child, and a generous $250 will cover the whole camp experience for one child.

There is also a need for an adult volunteer who can chaperone the kids June 6 through 10 at the camp. This adult would drive down in their own car and spend the week in one of the camps partner apartments.

Donations: www.givebutter.com/2022-summer-camp. Camp Grace: www.thecampgrace.com/

