Solidarity Sandy Springs seeks summer camp donations

With a goal of sending 50 children to summer camp, Solidarity Sandy Springs is seeking donations. Contributions will help send children to Camp Grace, a branch of Vision Atlanta.
Camp Grace works to give the underserved youth of Georgia a memorable overnight camp experience.
According to Solidarity, a $100 donation will provide everything a child will need for camp including swimsuit, shoes, etc. A $150 gift will pay the camp fee and transportation for one child, and a generous $250 will cover the whole camp experience for one child.
There is also a need for an adult volunteer who can chaperone the kids June 6 through 10 at the camp. This adult would drive down in their own car and spend the week in one of the camps partner apartments.
Donations: www.givebutter.com/2022-summer-camp. Camp Grace: www.thecampgrace.com/
