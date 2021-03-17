X

Sandy Springs residents reminded to complete sustainability survey

Residents in Sandy Springs are reminded to complete a short survey that will help shape the city’s Sustainability Plan. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
Residents in Sandy Springs are reminded to complete a short survey that will help shape the city’s Sustainability Plan. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Residents in Sandy Springs are reminded to complete a short survey that will help shape the city’s Sustainability Plan.

The city is partnering with Georgia Tech’s Master of City and Regional Planning program to develop the first phase of a comprehensive sustainability plan. The purpose of the survey is to measure the public’s understanding, support, and priorities related to sustainability and resilience in Sandy Springs.

Housing and Urban Development guidelines for developing a sustainability plan states, “sustainability means meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” This is done by addressing sustainable development related to the environment, social equity, and economic development.

To participate, the survey must be completed by end of day April 1: www.sandyspringsga.gov/.../natural-resource....

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.