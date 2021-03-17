Sandy Springs residents reminded to complete sustainability survey

The city is partnering with Georgia Tech’s Master of City and Regional Planning program to develop the first phase of a comprehensive sustainability plan. The purpose of the survey is to measure the public’s understanding, support, and priorities related to sustainability and resilience in Sandy Springs.

Housing and Urban Development guidelines for developing a sustainability plan states, “sustainability means meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” This is done by addressing sustainable development related to the environment, social equity, and economic development.