Sandy Springs renews agreement for SWAT team assistance with local cities

Sandy Springs Police recently renewed an agreement for SWAT Team assistance with Dunwoody, Johns Creek and Brookhaven. SSPD shown here during Quick Response Training. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs Police recently renewed an agreement for SWAT Team assistance with Dunwoody, Johns Creek and Brookhaven. SSPD shown here during Quick Response Training. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Since December 2013, the Sandy Springs Police Department has developed strong partnerships with surrounding jurisdictions for mutual help during large events or emergency situations. In a renewed agreement, Sandy Springs Police may request or render SWAT Team assistance with Dunwoody, Johns Creek or Brookhaven.

The participating cities have revised the original Memorandum of Understanding to address a few things left out of the original agreement that have come to light since 2013. The most significant revision addresses equipment requirements, maintenance and operation, including liability for damage to equipment.

The MOU automatically renews from year to year.

