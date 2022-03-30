Sandy Springs police giving gift cards instead of tickets

Having a brake light out can often result in a traffic ticket, but not in Sandy Springs. The Sandy Springs Police Department is partnering with Advance Auto Parts to launch a unique program designed to help motorists remain safe without the punitive approach of a citation.
With the new program, SSPD officers will issue $25 Advance Auto gift cards to motorists, when appropriate, instead of issuing a ticket for an equipment violation.
Advance Auto Parts has provided $2,500 to SSPD to launch the new program in conjunction with the opening of their new auto parts store at 6521 Roswell Road.
The SSPD is seeking additional problem-solving partnerships to foster trust and unity between the police department and residents.
