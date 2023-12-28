Exclusive
Sandy Springs planning enhancements to Abernathy Arts Center

Sandy Springs recently approved contracts for the Abernathy Arts Center Improvements Project. (Courtesy Sandy Springs)

Credit: Courtesy Arts Sandy Spring

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved contracts with Atelier 7Architects, Crescent View Engineering, Blount Construction and Complete Demolition Services to provide for design, construction services and site repairs for the Abernathy Arts Center Improvements Project.

Inspections have found the 1930 stone arts building and the stone garage both have structural issues with the foundation walls, joists, beams and settlement cracks. Both facilities contain outdated electrical, mechanical and plumbing issues, traces of asbestos and lead paint, and neither building is complaint with ADA standards.

The city approved $1 million for the project in January 2022. These contracts include design and engineering for a modular arts studio, cleaning out the detention pond, demolition of the deteriorating 1930 stone buildings, repair of the damaged sidewalks, stairs and parking and a master site plan design.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
