Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber names new restaurant council chair

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber recently announced the appointment of a new 2023 Restaurant Council Chair. Tashauna Gayle is the General Manager at Chef Rob’s Caribbean Café, 5920 Roswell Road. Chef Rob’s was founded in 2005 and just recently celebrated their 17th anniversary in Sandy Springs.

The mission of the restaurant council is to promote and market Sandy Springs restaurants to both residents and visitors and to create an awareness of Sandy Springs as a destination city for fine dining.

According to the Chamber, there are over 300 restaurants in the Sandy Springs community. Since their needs are unique, the restaurant council works together to create a significant voice within the community. “Restaurants have signage issues, grease problems, safety problems, staying compliant with technology and employee concerns, etc.,” stated the Chamber in a statement.

Contact Gayle at restaurantcouncil@gmail.com or 404-428-3400.

