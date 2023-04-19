Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber names new restaurant council chair

The mission of the restaurant council is to promote and market Sandy Springs restaurants to both residents and visitors and to create an awareness of Sandy Springs as a destination city for fine dining.

According to the Chamber, there are over 300 restaurants in the Sandy Springs community. Since their needs are unique, the restaurant council works together to create a significant voice within the community. “Restaurants have signage issues, grease problems, safety problems, staying compliant with technology and employee concerns, etc.,” stated the Chamber in a statement.