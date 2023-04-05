X

Sandy Springs Lantern Parade planned for April 15

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently announced this year’s Lantern Parade will return 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 15 from Steel Canyon Golf Club to Morgan Falls Overlook Park.

New this year, the event will feature an immersive opportunity for participants an up-close and personal encounter with the larger-than-life, iconic “take it to the river” lanterns.

The glowing parade of homemade lanterns begins at 8:15 p.m. and will meander from the Steel Canyon Golf Club, 460 Morgan Falls Road to Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 200 Morgan Falls Road. Sanderson the Flying Pig will lead the way during this special night of fun.

Lantern-making kits are available for purchase at the Sandy Springs Farmers Market April 8 and 15 and any time at Steel Canyon Golf Club.

Free stencils and creative inspiration are available from parade designer Chantelle Rytter: http://bit.ly/3ldG4gZ. Event is free and no registration is required. https://citysprings.com/events

