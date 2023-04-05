Sandy Springs Lantern Parade planned for April 15

New this year, the event will feature an immersive opportunity for participants an up-close and personal encounter with the larger-than-life, iconic “take it to the river” lanterns.

The glowing parade of homemade lanterns begins at 8:15 p.m. and will meander from the Steel Canyon Golf Club, 460 Morgan Falls Road to Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 200 Morgan Falls Road. Sanderson the Flying Pig will lead the way during this special night of fun.