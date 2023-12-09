Sandy Springs fire department offering life-saving course

The Sandy Springs Fire Department is offering a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) class for the community 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20 in the Barfield Room on the 2nd floor of City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

The course is free and ideal for those just looking to learn CPR. Completion cards, if needed, are available for $20. Completion cards are electronically issued by the American Heart Association.

According to the AHA, “immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.” CPR keeps the blood flowing and extends the opportunity for successful resuscitation once trained emergency medical professionals arrive.