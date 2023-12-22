Sandy Springs Conservancy reports on nonprofit’s impact

As the year rolls toward its end, the Sandy Springs Conservancy is thanking donors and volunteers for their 2023 efforts.

On the group’s monthly Trail Blazer walks they learned about resting gardens, the Morgan Falls Overlook Park and hydro power plant and enjoyed a journey near the Chattahoochee River led by a certified arborist who discussed the role of native plants and how they preserve river banks and habitat for the birds, butterflies and animals.

The conservancy strengthened its practice of collaboration by supporting the city’s efforts to build the Springway, a planned network of paths to connect the community.