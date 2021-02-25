Roswell updates agreement with mountain bike club for trail maintenance

Roswell has had a memorandum of understanding for many years with the Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization Inc. (RAMBO) for the development, maintenance and repair of mountain bike trails, pedestrian trails and a pump track at Big Creek Park, 1600 Old Alabama Road. The most recent agreement expired and has been revised by the city.
The new agreement defines the role and responsibilities of RAMBO for repairs and maintenance to the bike and dirt pedestrian trials. Roswell Recreation and Parks Department staff will oversee and authorize any maintenance and improvement plans, as well as coordinate and approve RAMBO’s work including any work done through volunteers or contractors.
The agreement also outlines events and activities RAMBO is authorized to host to benefit the community including seasonal night rides that are open to the public.
The relationship with RAMBO saves Roswell both fiscal and human resources. In 2020, RAMBO contributed approximately 2,000 volunteer hours and donated over $10,000 in materials and equipment rentals to support trail maintenance and repair projects at Big Creek Park.