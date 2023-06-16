X

Roswell reallocating COVID funds

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Following a period of public comment, the Roswell City Council recently approved the reallocation of $115,472 in unexpended Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus funds to the North Fulton Child Development Association.

One of the city’s nonprofit partners was unable to spend the funds, awarded in 2020 and 2021 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Because the reallocation requires an amendment to Roswell’s consolidated plan, the city was required to conduct a 30-day public comment period.

The Recreation and Parks Department withdrew its project requests due to timing limitations and changes to participation levels at the adult recreation center. Additionally, the Roswell Housing Authority withdrew its request to focus on its redevelopment efforts.

The approved reallocation of funds will be used for tuition assistance for low- and moderate-income families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

