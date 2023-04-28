X

Roswell Police offering response to active shooter event

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department is partnering with First Baptist Roswell to provide a free community training on Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the church, 710 Mimosa Blvd. in Roswell.

The free two-hour CRASE training covers what individuals should do if confronted with an active shooter event. Topics will also cover relevant research on active attack events, the human stress response and the “A.D.D.” model of “Avoid - Deny - Defend” strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004. The class provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation considers ALERRT the national standard for these events.

No registration required to attend.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
