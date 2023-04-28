Roswell Police offering response to active shooter event

The free two-hour CRASE training covers what individuals should do if confronted with an active shooter event. Topics will also cover relevant research on active attack events, the human stress response and the “A.D.D.” model of “Avoid - Deny - Defend” strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004. The class provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation considers ALERRT the national standard for these events.

No registration required to attend.