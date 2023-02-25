Roswell Police Department accepting feedback

The accreditation process is intended to facilitate continuous improvement and promote professional excellence. The RPD must comply with 395 standards to gain accredited status. According to the CALEA website, benefits to participation in accreditation include increased community support, greater commitment from government officials, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits and greater accountability within the police department.

A copy of the standards is available at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St. or by contacting Detective Nicki Clutter at 770-640-4484.