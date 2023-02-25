Roswell Police Department accepting feedback

Roswell Police Chief James W. Conroy recently announced a new public link for feedback on the Roswell Police Department. This allows the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement to gain information about RPD’s ongoing compliance and certification as an entity of proficient quality.
The accreditation process is intended to facilitate continuous improvement and promote professional excellence. The RPD must comply with 395 standards to gain accredited status. According to the CALEA website, benefits to participation in accreditation include increased community support, greater commitment from government officials, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits and greater accountability within the police department.
A copy of the standards is available at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St. or by contacting Detective Nicki Clutter at 770-640-4484.
Provide feedback at https://cimrs2.calea.org/806 through April 7.
About the Author