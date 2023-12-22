Roswell pioneering sustainable restoration at Mimosa Hall

The property was recognized with a 2022 Environmental Award from Fulton County Citizens Commission on the Environment for its successful installation of an integrated solar roof system. At that time, Bush noted “We are pleased that FCCCE has recognized Mimosa Hall and the fundamental relationship between preservation and sustainability. Modern technology that supports sustainability can also help us reach preservation goals.”

The first floor opened to the public in 2021 and includes an 800-square-foot double parlor, or ballroom, as well as an additional 800 square feet within a library and dining room.

As renovations have progressed, the city has salvaged materials to be used for the future. Marble from a previous pool and old shutters have been saved and repurposed where possible. The city also recently partnered with Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens and Trane Residential to install two new electric heat pump systems to replace a gas system. This was a significant step towards achieving Net Zero Certification and dedication to reducing carbon emissions.

The city is currently working to achieve a certificate of occupancy for the second floor which will include a bridal suite, parlor and 800 square feet of meeting space for executive functions.

Future grounds development includes landscape and accessibility improvements to the house.

“Approved funding this year will allow for renovation of an existing service drive and delivery access to the property while maintaining the early 20th century fieldstone drive in the front which has become synonymous with the character of Mimosa Hall,” added Bush.

Currently the venue is home to several programs and activities including a partnership between Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens and Roswell ArtsFund to host a monthly classical music concert series that is quickly gaining popularity. The city is also making use of the site for lectures and family-friendly events.

Additional preservation efforts are underway at the property adjacent to Mimosa Hall. Holly Hill, is a raised cottage, Greek Revival influenced style home completed in 1845 for the Robert Lewis family. The city purchased this property in 2022 and is currently assessing its preservation needs. They envision developing a public garden and park green space that encompasses all three properties of historic Bulloch Hall, Mimosa Hall and now Holly Hill.

The community can support these efforts to cherish and preserve historic properties by taking advantage of monthly programming, reserving Mimosa Hall for private events at www.Roswellgov.com/rentals, by volunteering or making donations to Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens at www.friendsofmimosa.org.