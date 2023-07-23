Roswell named top suburb to live in southeast

Roswell has been named one of the “Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Southeast” by Livability.com with a quality-of-life score of 832 out of 1,000.

The city ranked highest for economy, amenities and transportation. Livability notes the suburb is known for its historic charm, scenic beauty, modern conveniences, parks, award-winning schools and strong sense of community.

The ranking also notes the city’s “strong economy and nationally recognized health care facilities, including WellStar North Fulton Hospital, Emory Clinic and Piedmont Health Care” as well as its proximity to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson.

Review the full ranking: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellBestPlaceToLive.