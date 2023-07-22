Roswell municipal court offering warrant amnesty

Anyone with an outstanding failure to appear warrant in Roswell has a special opportunity to clear things up without fear of going to jail. Roswell Municipal Court is offering warrant amnesty for minor crimes through July 31.

The program applies to minor traffic violations and city code ordinance violations. Individuals will pay outstanding fines without fear of arrest. Beginning Aug. 1 after the program has ended, anyone pulled over for a traffic violation with an outstanding warrant will be taken to jail.

Roswell police note they will never call individuals about outstanding warrants and to consider any phone call asking for immediate payment a scam.

No appointment is needed, simply go to the Roswell Court House on the third floor in City Hall, 38 Hill St. Details: 770-641-3790.