Roswell biking nonprofit to build new mountain bike trail in Big Creek Park

The Roswell-Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO) recently announced plans to construct a new mountain bike flow and jump trail at Big Creek Park in Roswell. Beginning in late May, the new Hollywood trail will be professionally built by national trail builders, Innovative Dirt Solutions, in the park’s popular Freeride Area.
The new trail will be RAMBO’s largest financial investment in the park’s history costing an estimated $40,000. If all goes as planned, the new trail will be open by July 1.
Major funding for this new trail is provided by community grants from corporate partners, Sunbelt Rentals, Maxxis Tires USA, and REI Co-op. Volunteers from these organizations will also take part in finishing the trail alongside RAMBO volunteers. In all, the project is expected to benefit from more than 500 man-hours of community service.
Additional trail project support was provided by local businesses: Hanley Restorations, ABM Agency, Blue Mountain Bikes, AVC Marine, TKD Sign Studios, and generous donations from local riders and residents.
“We’re grateful to have both corporate and local businesses investing in new trails and more fun for riders young and old. The Hollywood trail will add to the existing seven miles of multi-use trails at Big Creek Park, which also brings out-of-town riders to stay overnight in Roswell to support our local economy,” stated Brad Wender, RAMBO President.
