Roswell biking nonprofit to build new mountain bike trail in Big Creek Park

The new trail will be RAMBO’s largest financial investment in the park’s history costing an estimated $40,000. If all goes as planned, the new trail will be open by July 1.

Major funding for this new trail is provided by community grants from corporate partners, Sunbelt Rentals, Maxxis Tires USA, and REI Co-op. Volunteers from these organizations will also take part in finishing the trail alongside RAMBO volunteers. In all, the project is expected to benefit from more than 500 man-hours of community service.