BreakingNews
BREAKING: Another plea deal in Trump election interference probe

Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization seeks new members

Credit: Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization

Credit: Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

It’s that time of year again when the Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization (RAMBO) is conducting their membership drive.

Become a member during October to be eligible to win one of several prizes including one of two Yeti bike with XO transmission packages valued at $8,790.

RAMBO is a volunteer group dedicated to developing mountain biking opportunities in Fulton and Forsyth counties. They are a chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association/Southern Off Road Bicycle Association, a member-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit. RAMBO promotes outdoor recreation on sustainable trail systems built in an environmentally sound manner. They sponsor training and instruction sessions, community events, trail building parties and share issues facing mountain biking in the community.

Join and ride: http://www.rambo-mtb.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Shannon McCaffrey

BREAKING: Another plea deal in Trump election interference probe42m ago

Credit: AP

Jordan tries - and fails - a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker
1h ago

Child, 8, dies after being pulled from burning home in Barrow County
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

‘Every dog’ in DeKalb shelter at risk of being euthanized, LifeLine CEO says
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

Everything you need to know about the Michelin Guide coming to Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs hoping for grant to partially fund next trail segment
47m ago
Alpharetta partnering with Phoenix Rugby for youth rugby
6h ago
Johns Creek needs volunteers for city boards
8h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top