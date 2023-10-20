Roswell Alpharetta Mountain Bike Organization seeks new members

Become a member during October to be eligible to win one of several prizes including one of two Yeti bike with XO transmission packages valued at $8,790.

RAMBO is a volunteer group dedicated to developing mountain biking opportunities in Fulton and Forsyth counties. They are a chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association/Southern Off Road Bicycle Association, a member-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit. RAMBO promotes outdoor recreation on sustainable trail systems built in an environmentally sound manner. They sponsor training and instruction sessions, community events, trail building parties and share issues facing mountain biking in the community.

Join and ride: http://www.rambo-mtb.org.