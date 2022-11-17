Roswell accepts grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

Cultural Facilities Grants from the Georgia Council for the Arts provides support for the renovation, restoration, preservation or acquisition of an arts facility and the purchase of equipment that supports arts programs.

The city has already budgeted for meeting room upgrades at the Cultural Arts Center. The current funding allocation provides room floor and the purchase of a portable stage. With additional funding from this grant, the city can provide improved lighting, and an audio visual system to support the remodeled room for additional program enhancements.