Roswell accepts grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

The Roswell City Council recently accepted a $45,000 Cultural Facilities Grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts. This grant, which requires a 100% match from the city, will expand the currently funded projects at the Cultural Arts Center.
Cultural Facilities Grants from the Georgia Council for the Arts provides support for the renovation, restoration, preservation or acquisition of an arts facility and the purchase of equipment that supports arts programs.
The city has already budgeted for meeting room upgrades at the Cultural Arts Center. The current funding allocation provides room floor and the purchase of a portable stage. With additional funding from this grant, the city can provide improved lighting, and an audio visual system to support the remodeled room for additional program enhancements.
A second budgeted project replaces one-third of the stage lighting system at the Cultural Arts Center. With this grant the department can fast track the lighting upgrade program replacing two-thirds of the lighting system with a final phase to be requested in the FY24 budget.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com