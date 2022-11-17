ajc logo
X

Roswell accepts grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently accepted a $45,000 Cultural Facilities Grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts. This grant, which requires a 100% match from the city, will expand the currently funded projects at the Cultural Arts Center.

Cultural Facilities Grants from the Georgia Council for the Arts provides support for the renovation, restoration, preservation or acquisition of an arts facility and the purchase of equipment that supports arts programs.

The city has already budgeted for meeting room upgrades at the Cultural Arts Center. The current funding allocation provides room floor and the purchase of a portable stage. With additional funding from this grant, the city can provide improved lighting, and an audio visual system to support the remodeled room for additional program enhancements.

A second budgeted project replaces one-third of the stage lighting system at the Cultural Arts Center. With this grant the department can fast track the lighting upgrade program replacing two-thirds of the lighting system with a final phase to be requested in the FY24 budget.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
10h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
9h ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
8h ago

Credit: Matt Hamilton

Opinion: Greene tries to shift from bomb thrower to insider
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

New report on school performance in Georgia released
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta turns over road maintenance inside The Gathering
3h ago
Alpharetta celebrates new gym floor at community center
6h ago
Sandy Springs grapples with making Juneteenth an official holiday
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
7h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top