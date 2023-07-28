Roswell accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

Roswell residents and business owners are invited to consider joining the Roswell Police Department for the next Citizens’ Police Academy. This free program is designed to introduce members of the public to how the police department and officers work.

Participants will learn about the 911 Center, Criminal Investigations Division, K-9 operations, Office of Professional Standards, Special Operations Unit, SWAT, Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Uniform Patrol Division. The fall academy will take place 6:30-9:30 p.m. every Tuesday night Aug. 8 through Oct.10 at Police Department Headquarters, 39 Hill St. in Roswell and at the Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center,11565 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, Roswell residents or Roswell business owners. Limited spaces will be filled based on the order in which the completed applications are received. Details on how to apply: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellCitizensAcademyFall2023