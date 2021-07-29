Residents can schedule home safety surveys, vacation checks with Alpharetta Dept. of Public Safety

Alpharetta’s Department of Public Safety is offering free home safety surveys. Fire department personnel will check to determine if smoke detectors are properly inspected and point out fire hazards that are often overlooked.
In addition, for individuals living in townhomes the Fire Marshal’s Office conducts an annual exterior fire inspection on all townhomes within the city.
Additional information about townhome inspections or to schedule a home safety survey: 679-297-6272.
Homeowners planning to travel out-of-town can also schedule vacation home checks at www.alpharetta.policetocitizen.com/SecurityWatch.
