Public invited to provide feedback on Roswell E-911 Center

The Roswell Police Department is regularly evaluated for compliance with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA®). The process looks for adherence with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services and overall candidacy for accredited status. Currently, Roswell PD is accepting public comment focused on the Emergency Communications Division (E-911).

The E-911 Center needs to comply with 208 unique standards in order to maintain accredited status. The accreditation process is intended to facilitate continuous improvement and promote professional excellence.

To participate in the process, the public can comment at CALEA - Accreditation Public Comment Portal.

A copy of the standards is available at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St. Inquiries related to local accreditation can be directed to 911 Director John Potrzebowski at 770-640-4577. Written comments can be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.