Phone scam troubles Alpharetta residents

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

Phone scammers are making their way around metro Atlanta. Alpharetta is warning residents of a phone scam like one recently reported by the Lilburn Police Department where residents are contacted by individuals claiming to be local police officers. The thieves claim an outstanding warrant exists for the resident related to unpaid fines and then suggest the matter can be resolved if the resident purchases and sends gift cards.

As a reminder, APD officers will never ask for money over the phone, and gift cards are not accepted as a method of payment for citations or bail.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety encourages residents to follow these tips to protect themselves:

  • End the call and contact the DPS non-emergency line at 678-297-6300 ext. 1 or visit the department at 2565 Old Milton Pkwy. Department staff can verify if you have any outstanding fines, warrants, etc.
  • Do not share any personal identifying information like your date of birth or any type of financial information over the phone.
  • Do not purchase gift cards to pay a fine, and do not provide credit card information to anyone who calls you.

