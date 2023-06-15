Phone scam troubles Alpharetta residents

Phone scammers are making their way around metro Atlanta. Alpharetta is warning residents of a phone scam like one recently reported by the Lilburn Police Department where residents are contacted by individuals claiming to be local police officers. The thieves claim an outstanding warrant exists for the resident related to unpaid fines and then suggest the matter can be resolved if the resident purchases and sends gift cards.

As a reminder, APD officers will never ask for money over the phone, and gift cards are not accepted as a method of payment for citations or bail.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety encourages residents to follow these tips to protect themselves: