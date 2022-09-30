ajc logo
North Fulton Community Charities needs food, coats

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities is seeing an increased number of families experiencing hardship, not only for food support, but assistance with rent and utility bills. The organization notes, “with record high inflation, one unexpected car repair or medical bill can be devastating.”

NFCC is working to meet the growing need by accepting financial donations, groceries for their food pantry and winter coats for their upcoming Warm Coats Drive.

This year’s coat drive will take place Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Cooler-Alpharetta Family Skate Center, 10800 Davis Drive in Alpharetta. Sign up to donate coats and winter accessories before the temperature drops. Volunteers are also needed.

Information: www.tinyurl.com/NFCCcoats. Click on the food pantry tab to see what items are currently needed.

