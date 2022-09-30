North Fulton Community Charities needs food, coats

NFCC is working to meet the growing need by accepting financial donations, groceries for their food pantry and winter coats for their upcoming Warm Coats Drive.

This year’s coat drive will take place Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Cooler-Alpharetta Family Skate Center, 10800 Davis Drive in Alpharetta. Sign up to donate coats and winter accessories before the temperature drops. Volunteers are also needed.