New NFCC program helps low-income families apply for government benefits

In partnership with the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, the program is open to any Georgia resident trying to determine their eligibility or who needs help applying for SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) benefits.

“For many people who are struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table, programs like SNAP and Medicaid can have a significant impact on their financial and physical wellbeing,” says Amy Goldstein, benefits screener, North Fulton Community Charities. “Often the process of applying for benefits can be very complicated. Many, particularly seniors, may struggle with using the technology or may lack access to the technology needed. At NFCC, we will help them through every step of the process.”