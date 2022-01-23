Hamburger icon
New NFCC program helps low-income families apply for government benefits

Rising housing costs and inflation continue to put a financial strain on seniors, single parents and working families in North Fulton. NFCC is helping GA residents navigate the eligibility and application process for government services. (Courtesy North Fulton Community Charities)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

North Fulton Community Charities recently launched new government benefits screening and application processing services at its offices at 11270 Elkins Rd. in Roswell.

In partnership with the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services, the program is open to any Georgia resident trying to determine their eligibility or who needs help applying for SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) benefits.

“For many people who are struggling to pay their bills and put food on the table, programs like SNAP and Medicaid can have a significant impact on their financial and physical wellbeing,” says Amy Goldstein, benefits screener, North Fulton Community Charities. “Often the process of applying for benefits can be very complicated. Many, particularly seniors, may struggle with using the technology or may lack access to the technology needed. At NFCC, we will help them through every step of the process.”

Interested participants can make an appointment by contacting Amy Goldstein at 470-568-5701 or agoldstein@nfcchelp.org. Information on the program: www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/government-benefits-screening/.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
