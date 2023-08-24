Milton residents invited to participate in green space initiative

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago
Milton is working to create The Greenprint, a comprehensive, citizen-led strategy for the city’s green spaces.

Building on the city’s 2016 green space program authorizing $25 million in bonds to acquire land for trail areas, conservation land, wildlife habitats and other natural areas, this initiative will include recommendations on what amenities should go into specific properties. Learn more about green spaces the city has purchased at www.miltonga.gov/Greenspaces.

The first special public meeting on The Greenprint, with times and location to be determined, will take place Aug. 29. Prior to the meeting, the public can share ideas to Emily Groth, the city’s Environmental Program Manager, at emily.groth@miltonga.gov.

