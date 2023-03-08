BreakingNews
Georgia state Rep. Tish Naghise dies
Milton joins opioid-related class-action legal settlement

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a plan to opt-in with the state of Georgia in an opioid-related class-action legal settlement involving Walmart and Walgreens.

Settlement agreements have been reached nationwide to resolve opioid litigation brought by states, local governments and special districts against two pharmaceutical manufacturers, Teva and Allergan and three pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

The settlements require these manufacturers and pharmacies to pay more than $20 billion to provide prevention and treatment of opioid addiction. Of this amount, approximately $17 billion will be used by participating states and local governments.

Since Georgia is a participating state, Milton must sign up to participate in order to directly share in any of the settlement funds. The purpose of this recent council resolution is to opt-in as an eligible local government.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
