Milton invites public to Milton Senior Center at the Byrd House

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Senior Services North Fulton is partnering with Milton to host an open house 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 23 in the Milton Senior Center at the Thomas Byrd Sr. House, 1560 Hopewell Road. The event is part of Celebration of Older Americans Month.

Following recent renovations, the facility has expanded the number of older adults who can benefit from its programs. Attendees can receive free blood pressure checks performed by Milton firefighters, learn fall prevention tips from Wellstar North Fulton personnel and meet Mayor Peyton Jamison.

Milton Police will also discuss valuable information on protecting people of any age from scams. Members of the Vitality Senior Living community’s bell choir will perform and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required but suggested: 770-475-7500.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
