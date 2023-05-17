Milton invites public to Milton Senior Center at the Byrd House

Following recent renovations, the facility has expanded the number of older adults who can benefit from its programs. Attendees can receive free blood pressure checks performed by Milton firefighters, learn fall prevention tips from Wellstar North Fulton personnel and meet Mayor Peyton Jamison.

Milton Police will also discuss valuable information on protecting people of any age from scams. Members of the Vitality Senior Living community’s bell choir will perform and refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required but suggested: 770-475-7500.