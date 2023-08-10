Milton family providing forever home to unwanted horses

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, according to several reports. Two of the horses were injured on race day and sadly euthanized.

Unfortunately, when racehorses are deemed too slow, too old or too unfit to earn a profit, they become one of thousands slaughtered annually. One family of Milton residents has created Joyous Acres, a loving home for unwanted horses and other rescued animals, including at least one race industry reject.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit, currently funded exclusively by the family’s savings, is fulfilling a childhood dream for Joy Nakrin’s mother. “Joyous Acres was my mother’s lifelong dream… to be a safe, loving forever home for animals in need,” said Nakrin.

Unlike large rescue shelters, Joyous Acres is not intended as a temporary stop for animals while they wait for a permanent home. They are the forever home. Horses require a lot of land. When they are abandoned or unwanted, there are very few places large enough to provide them with a safe place.

Currently home to six horses, the farm provides the same quality of care to its herd as expensive well-bred horses at boarding stables receive. Costs range between $500 to $3,000 per month/per horse to cover nutritional supplements, grain, hay, farrier (hoof) care and veterinary care.

In addition to the retired racehorse and a former plow horse, the farm is home to a majestic Mustang that was seized by authorities.

“Our Mustang came from a very abusive background. Due to his PTSD he was downright dangerous. Now he follows my mom around doing tricks like a puppy dog,” said Nakrin.

“It has been very therapeutic for my family to see these animals in need transform, to watch the neglected, sickly ones grow strong and healthy -- to watch the fearful, traumatized ones become trusting and confident,” added Nakrin.

The horses are giving back as well. The farm’s Seniors for Seniors program, named after founders, Teresita Lim King (71), her husband, Andrew Nakrin (71) and her sister Betty Lim King Cuyugan (73), is partnering with local senior facilities to offer therapeutic interactions with the rescued horses.

The seniors interact gently with the horses and other animals on the farm. “The gentle interactions seem to help heal both the humans and the animals,” said Nakrin.

Aptly named, Joyous Acres is providing joyful connections to brighten the lives of senior humans and senior equine. Learn more about the program at https://joyousacres.org.