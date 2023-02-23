X
Milton approves fee structure for new summer day camp

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a fee structure for a new summer day camp at Milton City Park and Preserve, 1785 Dinsmore Road.

According to city documents, this new camp will give families a fun alternative for children over the summer. Camp activities will include arts and crafts, sports, games, movie time, trail hikes, special guests and an hour in the city pool at least three days per week.

The 7-week camp (running in June and July, except the week of July 4) will cost $150 weekly for Milton residents and $225 for non-residents.

The city anticipates an average of 50 campers per week, bringing in approximately $60,000 in revenue. These funds will be offset by camp operating expenses including salaries for staff, activities and supplies for the program. For now, the city is projecting the camp to be a cost-neutral recreation program.

Residents may register at www.miltonga.gov/Registration.

