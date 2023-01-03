Keep North Fulton Beautiful offers 3 locations to recycle trees

Keep North Fulton Beautiful joins the Bring One for the Chipper tree recycling program with three locations serving Sandy Springs and Johns Creek:
· Sandy Springs Recycling Center, 470 Morgan Falls Road (accepting trees until Jan. 21)
· The Home Depot, 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs (accepting trees until Jan. 7)
· The Home Depot, 5950 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek (accepting trees until Jan. 7)
Residents are asked to remove electric lights, tinsel and ornaments from trees, and make sure tree has not been sprayed with fake snow made from artificial materials. Retailers like Pike Nursery use natural, corn-based flocking, which is acceptable at the event.
KNFB will have a limited supply of Poplar, Dogwood and Redbud seedlings at each location, as well as a variety of seed packets, including vegetables, flowers and herbs.
Details and how to request mulch: www.keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper.
