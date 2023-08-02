Johns Creek to hold public hearings on millage rate

Johns Creek is currently in the process of establishing its 2023 millage rate with plans to maintain the rate of 3.986 mills, the same rate since 2020.

Because of increased property values this represents an increase in property taxes. For a home valued at $525,000, this will result in a $53 increase. For non-homestead property the increase will be about $57.

The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed rate at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive and final hearing will be held prior to adoption of the millage rate at 7 p.m. later the same day.

Information: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreek2023.