Johns Creek invites feedback on Rivermont Parkway Trail

The Johns Creek community is invited to provide input on the Rivermont Parkway Trail project at a public meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The public can attend in-person at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive, or online (link available www.tinyurl.com/2ck8c6xt). For those unable to attend in person or online, documents will be available on the city’s website: www.bit.ly/3awbzcB.
This project includes adding a sidewalk or multi-use trail to the Rivermont neighborhood. The proposed trail would run between North Mount Drive and Yukon Drive to increase pedestrian accessibility in the neighborhood and connect to existing paths.
During the meeting, the city will present proposed concept designs. Residents will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed trail.