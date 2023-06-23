Johns Creek improving traffic control with fiber optic cable

Johns Creek has been working to develop an advanced Intelligent traffic system. The synchronized signal timing system uses sophisticated software to help balance traffic flow throughout the city. Fiber optic cable ties 72 traffic signals in five separately coordinated systems, to a traffic control center at city hall.

In the city’s next step to improve the system, the City Council recently approved a $387,998 construction contract with Reedwick for the installation of fiber optic cable along the south side of Old Alabama Road (from the western city limits to Jones Bridge Road). This contract is fully funded by the project’s TSPLOST II budget.