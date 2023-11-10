BreakingNews
Johns Creek art installation under construction near Rogers Bridge

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

Artist Ilan Averbuch is creating a new sculpture, “The Bridge,” near Rogers Bridge inside Johns Creek’s newly opened Cauley Creek Park, 7255 Bell Road. The new art piece is being made of steel from the original, historic Rogers Bridge structure.

The new bridge, a replica of the original, opened this past summer and re-established pedestrian and cycling connectivity over the Chattahoochee River between Cauley Creek Park and Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth.

Pieces of the original steel pin truss bridge were preserved and repurposed as both art and history. Duluth has installed its own art installation from bridge steel, “The Shape of Time and Water,” by Phil Proctor, on the Gwinnett County side of the bridge.

Johns Creek’s art installation is expected to be completed this fall.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
