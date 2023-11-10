Johns Creek art installation under construction near Rogers Bridge

The new bridge, a replica of the original, opened this past summer and re-established pedestrian and cycling connectivity over the Chattahoochee River between Cauley Creek Park and Rogers Bridge Park in Duluth.

Pieces of the original steel pin truss bridge were preserved and repurposed as both art and history. Duluth has installed its own art installation from bridge steel, “The Shape of Time and Water,” by Phil Proctor, on the Gwinnett County side of the bridge.

Johns Creek’s art installation is expected to be completed this fall.