Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce is “Certified”

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce recently achieved designation as a Georgia Certified Chamber by the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. The program recognizes chambers of commerce that meet exceptional standards of excellence in organization, service intent and capacity, professional administration, financial management, communications and advocacy.

Only 50 out of more than 150 chambers have received this certification since the program launched in 2011.

This accreditation follows the GNFCC receiving 5-Star Accreditation through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.

“This designation from GACCE, along with the national accreditation we received last year, are a testament to the incredible levels of excellence and service demonstrated by the Greater North Fulton Chamber staff team and leadership,” said Danielle Cheung, 2023 chair of the GNFCC Board of Directors in a statement. “I am excited to see the ways this level of success will continue to position both the Chamber and the North Fulton region for future success, growth and prosperity.”

Details about the Georgia Certified Chamber program: www.gacce.org.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
