Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

Fulton County
China Garden, 657 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 91/A
Kin No Tori Ramen Bar, 650 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta. 78/C
New Orleans Daiquiri Bar & Grill, 5415 Old National Highway, Atlanta. 70/C
The Olive Garden, 905 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 100/A
Waffle House, 9927 Old Dogwood Road, Roswell. 100/A
