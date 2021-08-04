ajc logo
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fulton County

China Garden, 657 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 91/A

Kin No Tori Ramen Bar, 650 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta. 78/C

New Orleans Daiquiri Bar & Grill, 5415 Old National Highway, Atlanta. 70/C

The Olive Garden, 905 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 100/A

Waffle House, 9927 Old Dogwood Road, Roswell. 100/A

