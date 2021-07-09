ajc logo
X

Fulton County restaurant inspection scores

North Fulton County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Fulton County

Moctezuma Mexican Grill, 13020 Morris Road, Alpharetta. 95/A

Old Lady Gang Southern Eatery, 177 Peter St., Atlanta. 75/C

Pizza Hut, 661 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 96/A

Taco Pete Bistro, 301 N. Central Ave., Atlanta. 91/A

Yum’s Sub Shop, 1192 Pryor Road, Atlanta. 88/B

In Other News
1
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
2
Roswell approves contract to complete Sun Valley landscape project
3
Johns Creek partners with local charities for vulnerable populations...
4
Residents, developer in legal dispute with Johns Creek await rezoning...
5
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top