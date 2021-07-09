Fulton County
Moctezuma Mexican Grill, 13020 Morris Road, Alpharetta. 95/A
Old Lady Gang Southern Eatery, 177 Peter St., Atlanta. 75/C
Pizza Hut, 661 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 96/A
Taco Pete Bistro, 301 N. Central Ave., Atlanta. 91/A
Yum’s Sub Shop, 1192 Pryor Road, Atlanta. 88/B
In Other News
1
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
2
Roswell approves contract to complete Sun Valley landscape project
3
Johns Creek partners with local charities for vulnerable populations...
4
Residents, developer in legal dispute with Johns Creek await rezoning...
5
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores