Friends of the Roswell Library holding teen poetry contest

Credit: Roswell Library

Credit: Roswell Library

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Friends of the Roswell Library are inviting local teens ages 12-18 to submit their most creative poetry for a chance to win a prize. The Teen Poetry Contest is open for submissions through Friday, Oct. 27.

Submissions should be book-themed poems, 50-200 words in length. The top three poems will receive a prize.

Potential types of poems include, but are not limited to, poems using only titles on book spines in the library, vibes from your current read and blackout poetry.

Teens can show proof of submission to receive a Chick-Fil-A participation prize.

Additional information: Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St. or 404-612-9700.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Vino Wong /AJC

BREAKING
Georgia Rep. Austin Scott running for U.S. House speaker2h ago

Credit: TNS

Austin Scott has long been known as a conservative with a maverick streak
26m ago

Credit: Sam Whitehead, KFF Health News

PrEP, a key HIV prevention tool, isn’t reaching Black women
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Former Dunwoody day care owner gets 30 years in prison in abuse case
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Former Dunwoody day care owner gets 30 years in prison in abuse case
2h ago

Atlanta employers say ‘Back to the office.’ Workers say, ‘Not so fast’
10h ago
The Latest

Roswell councilwoman questions city transparency on contract
10h ago
Alpharetta Community Agriculture Program hosting gardening events
21h ago
Alpharetta property tax bills due Dec. 1
23h ago
Featured

Friday the 13th: Day of ‘double hoo-doo’ or just misunderstood?
10h ago
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top