Friends of the Roswell Library holding teen poetry contest

Submissions should be book-themed poems, 50-200 words in length. The top three poems will receive a prize.

Potential types of poems include, but are not limited to, poems using only titles on book spines in the library, vibes from your current read and blackout poetry.

Teens can show proof of submission to receive a Chick-Fil-A participation prize.

Additional information: Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St. or 404-612-9700.