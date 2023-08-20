Children’s activities to delight at Milton’s Crabapple Fest

Children in Milton can rest assured that fun and games will be on hand at Milton’s Crabapple Fest Saturday, Oct. 7. The City Council recently approved a $8,849 contract with A-1 Amusement Masters Production to provide equipment and staffing for children’s activities at the fall festival.

This contract will provide a games trailer, carnival swing, inflatables and generators along with appropriate staff and attendants to, according to city documents, “enhance the festival experience and increase staying time at the festival to boost sales for businesses and vendors participating in the event.”

The approved equipment will provide a mixed variety of activities for all ages. The inflatable is for younger children, the swing can accommodate children riding with a partner or a parent and the games trailer can be enjoyed by children of all ages.